Plaque honouring firefighter who died whilst on duty is unveiled

The commemorative plaque was unveiled in Bloxwich on Sunday in memory of firefighter Brian Dean who lost his life in the line of duty fifteen years ago.

On the evening of December 3, 2008, firefighters from the Bloxwich Fire Station Blue Watch were returning from an emergency incident.

Mr Dean, who was driving the fire engine suffered a heart attack, causing a cardiac arrest.

The red plaque is mounted on the front of Bloxwich Fire Station, and the ceremony was attended by his family, friends, and serving and retired firefighters.

The plaque is part of the Red Plaque project, run by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) and funded by the Firefighters 100 Lottery.

Matt Wrack, Fire Brigades Union general secretary said: “Every Red Plaque represents a firefighter who lost their life in the line of duty. Funded by our Firefighters 100 lottery, these memorials can be found across the UK. Each unveiling ceremony is a moving tribute to a fallen firefighter, with whole communities coming together to remember their service and sacrifice. This plaque will ensure Brian Dean is always remembered.”

Sasha Hitchins, FBU West Midlands brigade secretary said: “We are proud to unveil a red plaque in firefighter Brian Dean’s honour today, fifteen years after he lost his life while responding to an emergency.

"The plaque will sit proudly in the centre of Bloxwich, at the fire station where he worked. The community he served and protected will be able to visit the plaque, and it will provide a place for reflection and remembrance for all who knew Brian.”