Disused block to become new classrooms

Blue Coat Church of England (Aided) Junior School, in Springhill Road, is looking to expand by redeveloping the block which they said has asbestos and is showing signs of wear.

If approved, the new facilities will include two classrooms, two breakout rooms, mix toilets, a small kitchen and alterations to the external area to create a sensory garden and new seating area.

Walsall Council planning officers are expected to make a decision on the plan in the coming weeks.

Agents Baily Garner said: “Blue Coat Church of England (Aided) Junior School, currently relies on the main building for all teaching activities, which they are keen to expand by redeveloping the vacant swimming pool block.

“The swimming pool block is currently inactive due to being considered not fit for purpose considering its age, lack of insulation and presence of asbestos in the roof.

“From the outside the block is currently showing signs of wear that this proposal aims to resolve.

“The programme to re-purpose the existing block includes the creation of two new classrooms, two breakout rooms, mix toilets, small kitchen, and some reconfigurations to the external areas with the creation of a sensory garden and new seating area, as an attempt to provide for a space where 16 pupils with special learning needs can receive the attention needed.”

They added: “The proposal seeks avoiding negative impact on the surrounding area and on neighbouring properties.

“The application is a carefully considered, high quality scheme tailored to its location and to meet the school’s requirements.

“Overall, the scheme design considers the neighbouring context as well as the existing planning policy documents, providing the school with a fit for purpose replacement for the existing teaching block.”