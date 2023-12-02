Motorists warned as M6 junction 10 closure is planned for tonight

National Highways are putting the closure in place at the junction, which serves Wolverhampton and Walsall as part of ongoing improvement work. There was also a full closure on Friday.

An 'up and over' diversion is being put in place which will see traffic leave the motorway at junction 10, travel over the roundabout and rejoin the M6 on the other side.

A spokesperson for National Highways said the work is weather dependant and may be cancelled at short notice.

To keep up to date go to nationalhighways.co.uk