Powerful statue evokes strong emotions as it is unveiled to public

Gallery Square in Walsall was the setting for the official unveiling of the Knife Angel, the 27ft tall statue made of 100,000 bladed weapons which will stand under the shadow on the New Art Gallery until December 28.

The vivid and very powerful statue has toured the country as a way of discussing and debating the dangers of knife crime and the effect it has on people's lives, from the people who have died or been injured to the families and friends of those affected.

Recent figures have shown that since 2020, around 10 knife crimes have occurred each day in the West Midlands, with 11,286 knife crimes reported over the last three years and 3,436 knife crimes in 2023 to date.

The launch event saw members of West Midlands Police, West Midlands Fire Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service attend alongside Walsall councillors and community leaders, as well as youth leaders and families of people who had died from knife attacks.

This included Mark Brindley, the father of James Brindley, who died after being stabbed in June 2017, and who said he had been very moved by the powerful imagery of the Knife Angel.

Councillor Gary Perry, Mark Brindley and Clive Knowles officially mark the arrival of the Knife Angel in Walsall

He said: "I arrived at 7am this morning and saw the angel lit up, which was a really emotional moment as I look at my son's face every day and I had to take myself away to keep my composure.

"This statue is for James, but it's also not just for him, but for all the people who have lost their lives to this blight on society.

"I feel that in regards to knife crime, we can no longer rely on government and the key agencies to tackle this alone as it's too big and it's going to take every member of society to take a stand and do their bit."

Mr Brindley made an emotional speech during the launch event, talking about the loss of his son and his own resolve to tackle knife crime through the James Brindley Foundation, as well as speaking of how the Knife Angel represented a message of hope for a better society.

He was one of a number of people to make speeches to the assembled audience alongside Walsall Police Commander Phil Dolby, Walsall Councillor Garry Perry, British Iron Works chairman Clive Knowles, school pupils Gamu Kandemiri from Blue Coat School and Fatima Rana from Joseph Leckie School and West Midlands deputy lieutenant David Frost CBE.

Commander Dolby spoke of how sick and tired he was of knife crime, not only as police commander, but also as a father and grandfather.

The Knife Angel stands 27ft tall and towers over the square

Speaking to the Express and Star, he also spoke about the beauty and horror of the Knife Angel and said it was a complex issue.

He said: "I think the reasons behind where we are in society, not just in Walsall, are complex, and I think there's a lot we can do, even though it is tough when we've had so many of our frontline resources taken away.

"I remember seeing the Knife Angel in Birmingham and just feeling the power of it when you see that all the knives were taken by the police, so it's beautiful and horrifying at the same time to at, but it's an incredible piece of art."

The speeches by Gamu and Fatima spoke of their fears as young people of going into their town centre, while Garry Perry said the borough should come together to challenge knife crime and Clive Knowles, who helped create the artwork, praised Walsall for being able to welcome the Angel and show its power.

Mr Perry said it was momentous to have the Knife Angel in the town and spoke of how timely it was after recent incidents, such as a boy being stabbed on Bridge Street on Wednesday evening.

100,000 blades were used to create the very striking piece

He said: "The Knife Angel has been touring the UK for a few years now, but has never made its way to Walsall until now and it's very timely after a number of knife events in the last 12 months and, tragically, people have lost their lives.

"However, it's more than that as it's about our wider campaign to say that Walsall is in a position to confront the challenges that knife crime provides.

"I don't think the problem in Walsall is any different to anywhere else, but I'm afraid that for many of our communities, the main issue is that it is becoming a culture to carry a knife, rather than understand the consequences of doing that, which can end in tragedy and the devastating effects that it has on our communities."

For Clive Knowles, it was a wonderful opportunity to bring the Angel home, having originally been created in the Black Country, and said the Angel could be the catalyst for change.

He said: "The Angel has been zigzagging across the country, but it means a terrific amount to bring it home, effectively, and the sculpture is hear to convey a message.

The Knife Angel drew a large crowd on its first day in Walsall

"It was always meant to be a catalyst to start conversations and inspire additional programmes and initiatives to suppress and push back violence and the more we can do to raise the subject and have a louder voice over our discontent about violence, the better."

The Knife Angel will be on show on Gallery Square in Walsall until Thursday, December 28.