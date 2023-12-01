In an interview on ITV This Morning with Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary for the 50th anniversary of Slade's Christmas classic, guitarist Dave Hill spoke about his time in the band and Noddy's health.

Talking about a chance meeting with the Beatles' John Lennon, Dave said: "John Lennon said something nice. He knew our manager and when he was working on the Christmas song, John Lennon was meant to have some studio time.

"It was funny because we were at the studio and John Lennon cancelled his time, so we went in. John Lennon popped in at some point and said 'I like him. He sounds like me' and I think he does in a way."

Dave Hill appeared on This Morning to talk about his time in Slade. Credit: ITV

The guitarist is noted for his costumes and on-stage antics. On the subject of his infamous costumes, Dave said: "Well, I made some of them. They were interesting, especially when I came out of the dressing room when 'Cum On Feel The Noize' was coming out.

"Nod used to have these mirrors on his hat, so I got this long frock and stuck big circles mirrors on it, because the lights on Top of the Pops, they are going to beam lights, so I thought 'I'm going to get the shots'.

"They were all lying on their back laughing and one of them said 'You're not going to wear that are ya?'."

Mr Hill also talked about Noddy's recent announcement that as of his latest scans, he remains cancer-free.

Dave Hill said Noddy is "looking great" after his battle with cancer. Photo: Suzan Holder.

The guitarist said: "Like a lot of things, Noddy is doing well - with cancer you always have to be mindful. Keep getting checks. Nobody can say exactly, but the thing about Noddy is that he is looking great, he has come through something, and you do have to have checks.

"Me and Noddy were together the other day and we had some great laughs together. You have to move forward. Noddy is looking great and his voice is sounding great."

The group are celebrating the 50th anniversary of 'Merry Xmas Everybody' this year.