Teenager arrested after 17-year-old stabbed in Walsall town centre

The youngster was injured in Walsall town centre at around 5pm on Wednesday, leading to the closure of Bridge Street for several hours.

West Midlands Police has confirmed that a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of wounding at an address in Walsall on Wednesday evening.

He remained in custody on Thursday morning, while the injury teenager is in hospital in a stable condition with injuries not believed to be serious or life-changing.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We've arrested a 17-year-old after a teenager was stabbed in Bridge Street, Walsall, at around 5pm yesterday evening.

"The injured youngster, whose injuries thankfully are not believed to be life-changing, remains in hospital today in a stable condition.

"A 17-year-old was arrested at an address in Walsall yesterday evening on suspicion of wounding. He remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat or call 101, quoting crime reference 20/617057/23.

"To remain anonymous, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."