Major disruption and drivers urged to avoid Walsall street due to police incident

West Midlands Roads have put out a message to let people know that Bridge Street has been closed off, with closures also appearing on the approach to the Freer Street junction.

They've has advised motorists to allow extra time to travel, while also considering alternative routes.

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said: "Bridge Street in Walsall is closed due to a police incident.

"The road is closed off with closures also on approaches to the Freer Street junction.

"Allow extra time to travel or consider alternative routes."

West Midlands Police have been contacted for more information.