Aldi lodges plans for new store on site of Walsall pub

If approved by Walsall Council, the Royal Exchange on Lichfield Road, Walsall Wood, would be demolished to make way for the new supermarket along with 109 parking spaces.

It would also see the demolition of a warehouse used for the distribution of eggs and cheese and three houses as part of the development.

The company said it would ‘meet the needs’ of the local area and provide up to 50 new jobs in the process.

If it did go ahead, the new store would be just yards from a new Lidl, who won approval from planners in March this year to take over the Horse and Jockey pub site on the adjoining Walsall Road.