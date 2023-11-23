Investigation continues into whether bones found in empty Walsall home are human

Officers were called to an address on Monday, October 30, to discover a set of bones in a property on Simmonds Road, Bloxwich, Walsall.

Police have now confirmed that the bones are still being investigated by forensic specialists, who are still working to establish if the remains found are human.

After being asked about an update on the investigation, a police spokesperson said there was "no new update on this yet".

Residents of the road were shocked when officers discovered the bones, with one resident saying the house had been vacant for several months.

The resident said: "There has been a heavy police presence at a home on Simmonds Road, Bloxwich, the police were there around the clock for nearly 48 hours."

Another resident added: "We could see something was going on in one of the empty homes but no one would tell us anything.

"They were there for two days but officers and forensics have left now."

Confirming the discovery of the bones, a West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Bones have been discovered from an address in Bloxwich on October 30.

"We are now working with forensic specialists to establish whether they are human or otherwise."