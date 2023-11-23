Inquest for five-year-old struck by rubbish lorry concludes death due to road traffic collision

Abdul Ahad Haroon, of Walsall, died from multiple traumatic injuries in hospital shortly after the collision in West Bromwich Road, near the junction with Broadway, in Fullbrook, on July 17 last year.

Abdul Ahad Haroon playing on a trampoline

At the hearing on Assistant Black Country Coroner Mrs Joanne said Abdul, a Palfrey Infant School pupil, and his brother were riding their bicycles to a nearby shop when tragedy struck at about at about 10.00 on the Sunday morning.

The incident involving the white Volvo lorry happened close to Abdul's home in Weston Street, in Palfrey, and was captured on security cameras at a nearby business. Mrs Lees told the inquest she had watched the CCTV footage which was not shown at the hearing.

Mrs Lees said: "The video evidence suggests that Abdul and his brother cycled on Broadway. His brother cycled across West Bromwich Road about four seconds ahead of his younger brother and according to the CCTV he made no attempt to look to the right as he entered the road, but arrived safely on the opposite side.