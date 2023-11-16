Police car damaged, buses diverted and patrols stepped up as Walsall parents told to 'take responsibility' for children

Police rushed to the scene following reports of stones being thrown at cars outside of Ryecroft Cemetery on Coalpool Lane at around 7pm on Wednesday.

On arrival, a police car was damaged by the vandals, with bus services also being diverted from the area.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We received reports of stones being thrown at vehicles from Ryecroft Cemetery, Coalpool Lane, last night shortly before 7pm.

"A police car was also damaged which means we have another vehicle off the road, impacting our ability to serve our communities."

Police said that while they have stepped up patrols in the area to deal with those causing the issues, it is down to the parents to take responsibility for their children.

Sergeant Phil Upton, neighbourhood policing supervisor at Walsall LPA, said: "We have stepped up patrols in this area to deal with this unacceptable behaviour and we are working closely with Walsall Council and other partners. We need it to stop.

"We will do all we can to deal with this but parents also have a responsibility. I would appeal to parents to please find out where your child is and what they are doing."

The number 29 National Express West Midlands bus service was diverted last night as a precaution, with the route staying clear of Coalpool Road.

Announcing the diversion, the bus service said: "Bus 29 will be using Bloxwich Road and Harden Road in both directions until the end of service today. Apologies for any disruption to your journey."

The latest incident comes following a number of issues involving anti-social behaviour and vandalism in the area, including the introduction of a 48-hour dispersal order on November 3, after several police cars and other vehicles were again 'pelted with stones' and damaged.