Hundreds of Diwali food parcels spread light in Walsall

Volunteers from the housing association joined the Diwali Basket Brigade to distribute food parcels to customers who may be finding it hard to feed their families.

Around 600 Diwali baskets were distributed to customers of all faiths and backgrounds who had been nominated.

Connie Jennings, director of stronger communities at whg, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Diwali Basket Brigade again, and are so grateful for their work supporting our customers.

“These Diwali food parcels will make a huge difference to families as the days get colder, and many are forced to choose between heating and putting food on the table.”

WHG has teamed up with charity Diwali Basket Brigade

The baskets were funded by donations from across the community. They contained healthy vegetarian food, toiletries and a handmade Diwali card from Manav Sadna, an India-based charity which helps children out of poverty.

Founder Deepak Parekh started Diwali Basket Brigade in 2018 as a way for the community to give back during Diwali.

He said: “The festival of Diwali represents the victory of good over evil and hope over despair. Our hope is that by providing these food hampers we bring some much needed joy to families in need and demonstrate that strangers do care.

"This year, the charity is hoping to distribute over 4,000 packages to families in need across London, Manchester, and Birmingham, where the initiative began."