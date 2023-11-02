Police concerned for Walsall man reported missing from home

Daniel, 32, has been reported missing from home, and now West Midlands Police say they are 'concerned for his safety'.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike cap, white scruffy trainers, and either a black tracksuit or jeans.

Police also said Daniel may have shaved his head since the photo was taken, but this is the most recent photo that they have of him.

Anyone who has information or sees Daniel should call 999 quoting number 333945.