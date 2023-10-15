Bloxwich road will be closed for 18 months for mobile phone mast repairs

A Hutchinson 3G mast

Walsall Council announced the road closure order for a mobile phone mast to be fixed by Hutchinson Telecom.

The council public notice said: "Notice is hereby given that Walsall Metropolitan Borough Council intends to make an order to prevent any vehicle from proceeding in that length of carriageway of Sneyd Hall Road Service Road that is situated between the western arm of Sneyd Hall Road and the eastern arm of Sneyd Hall Road.

"A signed diversion route will be in operation for affected traffc using the main carriageway of Sneyd Hall Road. This order will come into operation on Thursday, October 23, and will remain in force for a period of eighteen months or until the work is completed, whichever is earlier."