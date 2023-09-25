Flats plan for ‘dilapidated’ pub approved

The Prince of Wales pub in Walsall Street in Willenhall. Photo: Google Street View

A developer, listed as Mr Kang, has had a proposal to create six new flats within the former Prince of Wales pub on Walsall Street granted by Walsall Council planning officers.

The pub was closed for business due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and representatives said the building has been left in a state of neglect and rife for vandalism.

After it is redeveloped, three of the flats will have one bedroom, two will have two bedrooms and there will also be a studio flat.

Agents JBVJ Architects said: “The current condition of the site is not befitting of a public house, available for use by the general public.

“The derelict and dilapidated state of the site has lead the site and building into a state of neglect, and thus us not fit for purpose or safe for public use in its current state.

“The lack of surveillance and activity in and around the site has created a prime spot for vandalism, and is in much need of enhanced natural surveillance.

“The regeneration of the whole site will create a site more befitting of the area. The public house is deteriorating, and will continue to do so until it is redeveloped.

“The dilapidated and derelict nature of the site takes away from the character of the area, and provides the potential for a landmark new residential development to rejuvenate the surrounding context.

“In essence the proposal seeks to reinvigorate what once was an attractive site, by providing a high quality residential development and landscape works that creates a character site that is more in keeping with its context.

“Through appropriate analysis and design development, the proposal will provide a new positive contribution to the street scene, reflective of what it used to offer, and offers economic benefits and high quality housing contributing to the growth of Walsall.

“Creating a high quality residential development will not only fit in well with the existing architectural context, but will also address the issues of the site and enhance the street frontage drastically.