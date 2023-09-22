Group of armed robbers threaten woman and boy in shocking raid on Walsall home

The incident took place on Athlone Road, Park Hall. Photo: Google

West Midlands Police has launched an investigation into the aggravated robbery which took place at a home on Athlone Road, Park Hall, just before 12.30pm on Wednesday.

A group of men "armed with weapons" entered the home and made threats to a woman and boy.

They then made off with property including cash, jewellery, a watch and keys to "a number" of vehicles.

Police said they are aware of CCTV footage circulating on social media showing a group of men attempting to steal a Range Rover from the driveway before running off.