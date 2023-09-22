Group of armed robbers threaten woman and boy in shocking raid on Walsall home

Police are investigating after a group of armed men stormed a Walsall home and threatened a woman and boy before making off with cash, jewellery and car keys.

The incident took place on Athlone Road, Park Hall. Photo: Google
West Midlands Police has launched an investigation into the aggravated robbery which took place at a home on Athlone Road, Park Hall, just before 12.30pm on Wednesday.

A group of men "armed with weapons" entered the home and made threats to a woman and boy.

They then made off with property including cash, jewellery, a watch and keys to "a number" of vehicles.

Police said they are aware of CCTV footage circulating on social media showing a group of men attempting to steal a Range Rover from the driveway before running off.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101 quoting crime investigation number 20/822417/23.

