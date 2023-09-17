Fatal dog attack: Fundraiser for 'pillar of the community' Ian Price's family tops £14,000

Mr Price, a husband and father-of-two, was mauled by two dogs, understood to be XL Bullies, just before 3.15pm on Thursday on Main Street in Stonnall, near Walsall. He later died in hospital.
A fundraiser for Ian Price, who was fatally attacked by two dogs this week, has surpassed £14,000, as a close friend of the 52-year-old called him a "pillar of the community".
