Fun day helps bring people together and raise funds for charity

The runners get underway in the fun run

The members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association gathered at Walsall Arboretum on Saturday, July 1 to participate in the annual charity run.

The community gathered to raise more than £2,000 for two causes, Humanity First UK Foodbank, located in Walsall, and Fairshare, a charity aimed at eliminating food wastage.

There were food stalls erected to help people enjoy the event, as well as other activities such as bouncy castles and other sports, and a prayer in congregation following the run.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association Athar Mirza, who helped organise the event, spoke about the message of the group and the meaning of the event.

He said: "At the time of opening the Nasir Hospital in Guatemala, the head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad stated that 'time and again, the Holy Quran has instructed Muslims to serve mankind and to fulfil the needs of those who are suffering or are deprived in any way.'

"The founder of our religious community, Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad stated that: ‘Allah the Almighty repeatedly commands that, irrespective of religion or ethnicity, you should show love and compassion to all people.’

"With an intention to serve in this manner, our community started to raise donations online for two great local causes.

"The event was a success on two fronts.

"Not only was over £2,000 raised, which will go to help those who are suffering and in need, but the whole community came together to enjoy a beautiful day in the sun."