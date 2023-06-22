Three West Midlands firms named on Government list for underpaying staff on minimum wage

An employment agency, an electrics firm and a hair salon have been named in a list of West Midlands employers failing to pay all their staff the minimum wage.

Tudor Employment were among 202 UK firms found to have underpaid staff on minimum wage. Photo: Google Street Map
Tudor Employment Agency Limited in Walsall, Eurotherm Limited from Telford and Anthony John Salons Limited in Lichfield were named among 202 employers from across the country which failed to pay workers more than £5 million.

