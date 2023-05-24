University to offer female takeover of gym facility

The free event will provide a variety of activities for attendees to discover a range of sports, learn new skills, and have fun.

The female takeover event at Wolverhampton University follows the successful WLV Sport bid, funded by the Lottery, Sport England, and Active Black Country.

The free event will take place on Saturday, May 27 at the University’s Sports Centre based at its Walsall Campus and will run from 6.30 pm until 9 pm.

Throughout the evening, a variety of activities will take place for attendees to discover a range of sports, learn new skills, and have fun.

Women’s only activities include self-defence classes, exercise classes and demonstrations as well as fun and structured sessions such as wheelchair basketball and badminton, all delivered by the University’s WLV Sport team.

Attendees will also have free access to the newly refurbished WLV Gym throughout their visit as well as enjoying entertainment by stilt walkers and free face painting.

Natalie Gould, Sport and Physical Activity Manager at the University, said: “Following a successful first event in February we are pleased to announce the date of our second female takeover event on the 27 May.

"At WLV Sport we are proud to be able to provide our students, staff and community, with the opportunity to encourage healthy lifestyles, by trying a new activity and meeting new people.”

Rukiya, a community member who attended the first female takeover, said: “I participated in the first female takeover event and it was a great experience, attended by women of all ages and from a variety and diverse backgrounds.

“The majority of attendees were not the usual gym-goers, but they felt comfortable and safe whilst training and were welcomed at the event by the WLV staff and personal trainers.

"The event allowed females who would not normally attend a gym for a range of reasons have access to a gym where they could train.

“There were lots of women in the free weight section lifting and strength training, which you ordinarily do not see in a mixed gym.

"It was a great way improve their fitness without feeling uncomfortable.

"There were also female WLV personal trainers encouraging and helping women use the equipment, giving training advice and tips.

“There were a number of different classes also held in the gym hall and given a safe space and atmosphere paved a great way for women to try different sports and activities for the first time.

“The event was very well organised, professional yet personable, and the staff did an amazing job in facilitating, supporting, encouraging and empowering women.

"Aside from the health benefits of training and exercising, this has created opportunities for the women in our diverse community who otherwise may have not taken to exercise.”

The event is open to female staff, students, and the community aged 14 and over, attendees under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

To register for the free event or find out more, call Natalie Gould on 01902 518900.