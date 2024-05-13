Fresh plans lodged to convert Walsall town centre offices into HMO

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Rev-A Associates want to change use of the building known as Permanent House in Leicester Street in Walsall town centre into flats comprising 12 en-suite bedrooms and communal facilities to meet demand for homes.

The premises, was once a Leeds Permanent branch, and has more recently been occupied by betting shop William Hill.

There have been two previous bids to redevelop the commercial block by converting the first, second, third and fourth floors from offices to house in multiple occupation (HMO) status.

The planning statement by Shrewsbury-based Rev-A Associates stated: "It is proposed that each floor of the current building will be converted into a self-contained three bedroomed HMO in accordance with 2.2 Category B HMO’s (Shared Houses & Flats), of the Walsall Council Housing Act 2004 – Minimum Property & Management Standards to Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO) in Walsall.

"Each floor of the property will be a self-contained 3 bedroomed HMO havingcommunal kitchen facilities. The proposed room sizes and accommodation provided clearly meet and are in excess of the requirements - which is still the adopted standard that Walsall Council work to with regard to HMO applications.

"Each unit will have access to a bike and bin store on each floor. There will also be a large bin store on the ground floor with external roller shutter access allowing full access for emptying of the bins.

"The current use of the property is that of commercial offices, however, the property does benefit from a 'Prior Approval' Decision Notice reference 23/0286 for conversion of the first, second, third and fourth floors to four self-contained two-bedroomed flats."

The application made on behalf of Andrew Rowson also stated that the site is close to the main services and public transport routes, there was demand for single person dwellings at affordable rent, the redevelopment would make use of redundant office space.

If further stated: "It is our view that as Prior Approval has been granted and if this application were to be implemented then each of the four flats would then qualify for change of use under 'Permitted Development' for conversion to a HMO for up to six persons without the need for a formal planning consent, under the provisions of the Town and Country Planning (Use Classes) (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2020.

"The current approved plans if implemented would allow occupation of the subject site by up to 16 persons, that is four persons per two-bedroomed flat. The current proposal will actually reduce this intensity of use down to 12 single persons."

The application can be viewed at Walsall's planning unit or online via walsall.gov.uk/planning_application_consultation. Deadline date for comments or objections is May 23.