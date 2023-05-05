Full Walsall Council election results with just one technical gain

A total of 20 seats were being contested at the Conservative-controlled authority.
Going into the election, the Conservatives had 38 councillors. Meanwhile, Labour had 20 with one independent on the council and one seat having no councillor.
The results saw no change to the status quo with all seats effectively being 'holds' for the Conservative and Labour Parties.
Labour had a technical gain with Darlaston South which had become an 'independent' when Doug James left the party.
The make up of the council is now 38 Conservatives, 21 Labour and one independent. Turnout varied across all wards with the highest being 48.2 per cent in Paddock.
The full results are:
Aldridge Central and South
Pard Kaur - Conservative Party, 1889 votes (elected)
Muhammad Abdul Hafeez Khan - Labour Party, 731 votes
Guan Khai Chan - Green Party, 258 votes
Irene Michelle Sim Sim Yoong-Henery - Reform UK, 181 votes
Aldridge North and Walsall Wood
Amanda Kate Parkes – Conservative Party, 1324 votes (elected)
Michael Anthony Bruce – Labour Party, 777 votes
Lesley Ann Lynch – Reform Party, 240 votes
Shaun Alardice McKenzie – Green Party, 128 votes
Bentley and Darlaston North
Saiqa Nasreen – Labour Party, 1138 votes (elected)
Stuart Raymond Chapman - Independent, 415 votes
Amarjeet Singh Flora – Conservative Party, 350 votes
Abdul Kalam - Independent, 39 votes
Birchills-Leamore
Gaz Ali – Conservative Party, 1139 votes (elected)
Elliot Pfebve – Labour Party, 992 votes
Elaine Ruth Williams – Reform UK, 308 votes
Blakenall
Emma Jane Morgan – Labour Party, 747 votes (elected)
Dave Taylor – Independent, 596 votes
Mushy Khan – Conservative Party, 555 votes
Chris Phipps – Reform UK, 72 votes
Andrea Monica Maynard – Green Party, 53 votes
Bloxwich East
Corin Ann Statham – Conservative Party, 957 votes (elected)
Bob Thomas – Labour Party, 732 votes
Peggy Coop – Reform UK, 98 votes
Susan Webster – Green Party 87 votes
Bloxwich West
Matt Follows – Conservative Party, 1175 votes (elected)
Michael John Coulson – Labour Party, 950 votes
Stacey Nicole Timmins – Reform UK, 172 votes
Mia Kalogjera – Green Party, 72 votes
Stuart Ronald Hodges – Liberal Democrat, 66 votes
Brownhills
Ken Ferguson – Conservative Party, 1117 votes (elected)
David Huw Morgan – Labour and Co-Operative Party, 848 votes
Thomas Stephen Powell – Green Party, 133 votes
Darlaston South
Matthew Joseph Ward – Labour Party, 1353 votes (elected)
Harpal Singh Samra – Conservative Party, 449 votes
Paddock
Waheed Rasab – Conservative Party, 1854 votes (elected)
Rishi Sharma, Labour Party, 1279 votes
Daniel James Barker – Liberal Democrat, 378 votes
David Trevor William Alexander - Independent, 209 votes
Palfrey
Hajran Bashir – Labour Party, 1741 votes (elected)
Shamim Ahmed – Conservative Party, 1379 votes
Sadat Hussain – Green Party, 178 votes
Dexter Williams – Reform UK, 129 votes
Pelsall
Rose Ann Martin – Conservative Party, 1395 votes (elected)
Mugabe Reid – Labour Party, 511 votes
Graham Eardley – Reform UK, 216 votes
Isaac Ben Crosby – Liberal Democrat, 213 votes
Pheasey Park Farm
Mike Bird – Conservative Party, 1220 votes (elected)
Steve Wade – Labour Party, 750 votes
Matthew George Barker – Liberal Democrat, 170 votes
Pleck
Khizar Hussain – Labour Party, 1789 votes (elected)
Manju Chamdal Gill – Conservative Party, 523 votes
Rushall-Shelfield
Lorna Jean Rattigan – Conservative Party, 1173 votes (elected)
Lee David Jeavons – Labour Party, 1038 votes
Short Heath
Poonam Chamdal Gill – Conservative Party, 851 votes (elected)
Simon Frank Rollason – Labour and Co-operative Party, 779 votes
Benjamin Aaron Hodges – Liberal Democrat Focus Team, 361 votes
St Matthews
Farhana Mazhar – Labour Party, 1654 votes (elected)
Mozamil Khan – Conservative Party, 950 votes
Ateeq Akhtar – Green Party, 400 votes
Mohammed Yaqub – Liberal Democrat, 212 votes
Streetly
Sarah-Jane Cooper – Conservative Party, 1824 votes (elected)
Robert Sebastian Lipke – Labour Party, 753 votes
Roger Watts – Liberal Democrat, 289 votes
Parpui Shaw – Reform UK, 102 votes
Willenhall North
Adam John Hicken – Conservative Party, 976 votes (elected)
Nahid Ahmed – Labour Party, 761 votes
Leandra Lola Gebrakedan – Liberal Democrat Focus Team, 376 votes
Willenhall South
Natalie Louise Latham – Labour Party, 1345 votes (elected)
Mak Uppal – Conservative Party, 584 votes
Angela Mary Hodges – Liberal Democrat Focus Team, 210 votes