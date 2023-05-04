Muslim community set to come together for coronation celebrations

The Baitul Muqeet Mosque in Walsall will be one of many across the country celebrating the coronation

The celebratory campaign is being led by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, one of the oldest established Muslim communities in the UK, with mosques including Baitul Muqeet Mosque in Walsall being filled with prayers for The King.

Mosques will also be sharing food, running fun activities for children and making special donations to local food banks as part of The Big Help Out campaign on May 8.

In a special message, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the head of the Worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim community, expressed his heartfelt and sincere congratulations to The King.

His Holiness also noted that in 1902 the founder of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community offered special thanks and prayers on the Coronation of King Edward VII and noted that freedom of religion was a hallmark of the British nation as reflected in the reign of Queen Victoria.

His Holiness also noted that this commitment has continued since, including during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, and welcomed the fact that King Charles has also expressed the need for respect for religions.

He said: “I pray that the occasion of His Majesty’s Coronation proves not only a means of bringing people of different nations together, but also a means of fostering a spirit of trust and mutual understanding in society and between nations.

“It is my prayer that may God Almighty through His Grace and Beneficence, keep our honoured King safe and in good health.

"May his reign be one of peace and prosperity for the world, and may the attributes of justice, tolerance and freedom of belief forever remain the guiding principles of the British Monarchy.”

Mr Hamid Tariq, President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Walsall said: “We are sharing the joy of the nation on this historic day and are delighted to express our happiness and gratitude to God.

"We are inviting our friends and neighbours to join in the celebrations with us and pray that God grants His Majesty King Charles III a long life and that we can continue to live in peace under his reign.”

Rafiq Hayat, National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK, said: “The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community throughout the UK will mark this historic occasion with public celebrations in mosques and prayers for the wellbeing of King and country.

“We are delighted to sponsor messages on London buses to celebrate this occasion as a further expression of our loyalty to the country.

“It is an Islamic injunction to be loyal to your nation and the coronation provides a magnificent occasion to declare our commitment to supporting our King.”