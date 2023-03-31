Car heads into Walsall canal after driver takes wrong turn in the dark

Oops! One driver took a wrong turning last night

Firefighters were called out to the stricken driver whose car was half way into the water at Old Birchills.

Maria Hall posted pictures of the incident on Walsall in Pictures on Facebook.

She said: "Whoops, this definitely was not a great night for someone. Two fire engines, and many firemen, all scratching their heads."

UPDATE : Large emergency service presence on Old Birchills on the canal bridge near to The New Navigation Pub in #Walsall dealing with a vehicle in water down via the canal, these photos shown & posted in Walsall In Pictures via Maria Hall. pic.twitter.com/5mWwPc2yP6 — Martyn John Wulfran (@thewulfran) March 31, 2023

West Midlands Fire Service and Police Service were on the scene around 11pm last night near The Navigation pub.

The Express & Star is waiting for a comment from both services. Witnesses at the scene claimed no-one was treated for injuries at the scene.

Last November a salvage operation had to be undertaken after a car got stuck in lock number three of the canal in Tipton.

A car was stuck in lock number 3 in November