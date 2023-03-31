Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Car heads into Walsall canal after driver takes wrong turn in the dark

By Adam SmithWalsallPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A Walsall driver had a rude awakening when they took a wrong turning into the town's canal lock.

Oops! One driver took a wrong turning last night
Oops! One driver took a wrong turning last night

Firefighters were called out to the stricken driver whose car was half way into the water at Old Birchills.

Maria Hall posted pictures of the incident on Walsall in Pictures on Facebook.

She said: "Whoops, this definitely was not a great night for someone. Two fire engines, and many firemen, all scratching their heads."

West Midlands Fire Service and Police Service were on the scene around 11pm last night near The Navigation pub.

The Express & Star is waiting for a comment from both services. Witnesses at the scene claimed no-one was treated for injuries at the scene.

Last November a salvage operation had to be undertaken after a car got stuck in lock number three of the canal in Tipton.

A car was stuck in lock number 3 in November

The Top Lock, Old Birchills, forms part of the Walsall Canal which is a branch of the Birmingham canal. Work began in 1786 as a branch from the Birmingham Canal Navigation, when it was completed in 1799 the name was changed to the Walsall Canal.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News