Motorway junction exit closed all weekend for works

By James VukmirovicWalsallPublished:

Motorways travellers heading into the region will face diversions as work continues on a major junction.

The northbound carriageway exit at Junction 10 of the M6 will be closed until 5am on Monday. Photo: Google Street Map
The northbound exit slip road of junction 10 of the M6 will be closed to all traffic from 9pm tonight until 5am on Monday.

Anyone looking to leave the M6 at Junction 10 going north will be diverted onto the M54 northbound carriageway, exit at Junction 1, then rejoin and head back onto the M6 and exit at Junction 10 southbound.

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said: "From Saturday, March 25 to Monday, March 27, from 9pm until 5am, there will be a full weekend closure of the M6 junction 10 northbound exit slip road.

"Traffic will be diverted to exit at M6 J10a to use the M54 northbound carriageway, before re-joining the M6 southbound at M54 J1 and using the M6 J10 southbound exit slip road."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

