Daffodils are theme of Walsall church spring fair

By Lisa O'BrienWalsallPublished:

Daffodils will be the theme of a spring fair at a church in Walsall next Saturday.

Pictured from left, Wendy Manton, Joan Wright and Caroline Green
Preparations are being made for the event at Rushall Parish Church, in Leigh Road, from 11am.

Stalls will include bric-a-brac, books, ladies clothes, baby clothes, handicrafts, homemade cakes, sweets and treats.

There will also be Easter craft items, jewellery as well as a tombola and raffle.

Refreshments will be available.

Funds raised will go to the church which is about to begin a project to repair and restore the west end of the 19th century building.

Bob Barnard, church warden, said: "There will be lots of stalls and we're encouraging everyone to come along to our daffodil-themed fair.

"The money raised will go to the church for restoration work.

"Some work needs to be done to the external walls to preserve it for future generations."

Admission is free.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

