Man charged with Walsall nightclub murder after fatal stabbing of 29-year-old

Akeem Francis-Kerr (Photo: West Midlands Police).

Akeem Francis-Kerr, 29, died after being knifed at Valesha's nightclub, known locally as Colliseum, on Newport Street just after 5am last Saturday.

Despite the efforts of medics, he was pronounced dead at around 6am while being taken to hospital.

Edward Wilson, aged 39 and from Oldbury, has been charged with murder and remanded to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court today.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police added: "We've kept Akeem's family updated with the latest developments as we continue to support them during this distressing time.