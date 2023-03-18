Notification Settings

Firefighters tackle Walsall fire involving 'several tyres well alight'

By Thomas Parkes Walsall

Firefighters have tackled a blaze in Walsall which involved "several tyres well alight" in the early hours of the morning.

Crews from Fallings Park, Wolverhampton, and Bloxwich were called to the fire in Little Common, Walsall.

The incident happened at around 2am on Saturday with a fire station revealing the blaze involved several tyres.

