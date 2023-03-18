Firefighters tackle Walsall fire involving 'several tyres well alight'

Crews from Fallings Park, Wolverhampton, and Bloxwich were called to the fire in Little Common, Walsall.
The incident happened at around 2am on Saturday with a fire station revealing the blaze involved several tyres.
Firefighters have tackled a blaze in Walsall which involved "several tyres well alight" in the early hours of the morning.
