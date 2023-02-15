Notification Settings

Major disruption as M6 closed in both directions due to police incident

By Mark Morris

Football fans driving to the Hawthorns to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Blackburn Rovers faced severe disruption on the roads on Wednesday evening.

Traffic congestion near Junction 10a (Highways England).
The M6 was closed in both directions between Junction 10a for the M54 and Junction 10 for Walsall.

According to West Midlands Roads, this was due to a "police incident" and National Highways confirmed it involved the Central Motorway Police Group.

Traffic was eventually released at around 7:05pm once the police incident was concluded, but there was still several miles of congestion southbound and northbound.

Travellers were asked to allow extra time for their journeys.

It's not the only traffic Baggies fans driving to the game faced on Wednesday evening.

The M5 junction 1 island at West Bromwich was reportedly gridlocked, leading to congestion on all approaches.

As with the M6, travellers were being urged to allow extra time for their journeys.



By Mark Morris





