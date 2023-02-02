Delays on the M6 in the Black Country following two-car crash

Traffic was building at 7am (Courtesy: Highways Agency)

The crash involved two cars and resulted in a lane being closed between Junction 10 for Walsall and Junction 9 for Wednesbury.

National Highways: West Midlands said that Lane 3 of three was closed.

Traffic officers were on route to the scene at 6:41 when they first published information about the incident on social media.

By around 7am there was five miles of congestion on approach and around 25-40 minutes of additional travel time.