Police vow to catch those behind 'senseless' murder of 'beloved boy' Bailey Atkinson in Walsall town centre

Bailey Atkinson was murdered in Walsall on Saturday

Bailey Atkinson, from Bloxwich, was attacked by a group on High Street, near Asda, in the early hours of Saturday morning and died shortly afterwards.

Meanwhile, police have vowed to work around the clock to arrest those behind his killing, with anyone with information urged to contact them.

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby, of Walsall Police, said in a plea over the weekend: “This was senseless violence that has cost a man his life, and our top priority is catching those responsible.

“But we’re also very aware that people are worried by what’s happened and also feeling angry. I’d urge people to work with us as we investigate, and get in touch with any information.

“We’re committed to working with partners across the borough to ensure Walsall is a safe place, and I’ve been speaking to people in the community to reassure then of the steps we are taking to ensure that.”