Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police vow to catch those behind 'senseless' murder of 'beloved boy' Bailey Atkinson in Walsall town centre

By Thomas ParkesWalsallPublished: Last Updated:

Police leaders have vowed catching those responsible for the attack and murder of a 20-year-old man in Walsall is their "top priority" as investigations continue today.

Bailey Atkinson was murdered in Walsall on Saturday
Bailey Atkinson was murdered in Walsall on Saturday

Bailey Atkinson, from Bloxwich, was attacked by a group on High Street, near Asda, in the early hours of Saturday morning and died shortly afterwards.

The family of the 20-year-old described him as a "kind hearted and much loved son, brother and grandson" who will be missed "so much".

Meanwhile, police have vowed to work around the clock to arrest those behind his killing, with anyone with information urged to contact them.

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby, of Walsall Police, said in a plea over the weekend: “This was senseless violence that has cost a man his life, and our top priority is catching those responsible.

“But we’re also very aware that people are worried by what’s happened and also feeling angry. I’d urge people to work with us as we investigate, and get in touch with any information.

“We’re committed to working with partners across the borough to ensure Walsall is a safe place, and I’ve been speaking to people in the community to reassure then of the steps we are taking to ensure that.”

People can contact the force via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News