Former West Midlands Police constable in court accused of misconduct over police intelligence checks

Ex-Pc Lorna Pennycook, 36, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday, where 41-year-old Anthony Kennedy also appeared before a district judge charged with assisting her alleged misconduct.

Pennycook, who gave her address as Station Road, Rushall, Walsall, was charged after an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The single charge against her alleges that she "wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducted yourself in a way which amounted to an abuse of the public's trust" by conducting checks using police intelligence systems.

Pennycook, who was based at a police station in Handsworth, Birmingham, is accused of committing the offence between January 2017 and November 2021.

Kennedy, of Davis Avenue, Tipton, is accused of encouraging or assisting the commission of misconduct in public office between the same dates.