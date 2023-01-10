Calls for more ethnically diverse management in Walsall

Walsall Council

Councillors from both Labour and Conservative parties called for the make up of the authority’s senior management to be more representative of the diverse borough they serve.

Bosses said whenever senior management posts became available, they were open to people of all backgrounds to apply and then judged on the merits of each applicant.

The topic was raised at a full council meeting, held on Monday during questions following a briefing by internal services portfolio holder Ken Ferguson.

Walsall Labour group deputy leader Khizar Hussain said: “My question is about equalities and I always raise this.

“When will the top tier of this council be representative of the demographics of this borough? It should reflect the demographics and the BAME communities (of Walsall).”

Councillor Waheed Rasab, a Tory councillor representing Paddock, said it was “disappointing” recent recruitment of senior officers had not seen anyone of an ethnic minority background taken on.

He said: “We keep hearing the narratives that we must represent the communities.

“In the top management team, there is not a single person from the ethnic minorities. I’m not surprised. I’ve been a councillor for five years and this is how it’s been.

“In Sandwell, they have appointed an executive from the Kashmiri community. When are we actually going to practically implement this rather than keep talking for another 50 years?”

Councillor Ferguson said: “Whenever employment is required, it is usually the best person for the job.

“Now, regards to the diversity and equalities, we do need people from other backgrounds to actually apply to be considered.

“And that is one of the things we are working on at the moment and have been in the past for quite a while.”

He later added: “We need people with the qualifications and the ability to do the job from all backgrounds and they will be considered on the merits of the day.”

Council leader Mike Bird asked: “Is it not the case Councillor Ferguson when the adverts go out for senior staff, it’s done by an outside agency and it’s open to all people of any race, religion or creed?”