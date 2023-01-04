Dogs, drones and police air units involved as occupants flee stolen car in Walsall and hide in shed

Us & @CMPG pursued this stolen and cloned Peugeot after we spotted it in Great Barr. The occupants decamped after going off road in Walsall but were quickly found hiding in a shed with the help of @NPASMidlands, @dronesWMP and @WMPDogs before being arrested. 🚗 🚔 🚁🐕 pic.twitter.com/FtJO1KPRht