Dogs, drones and police air units involved as occupants flee stolen car in Walsall and hide in shed

By Mark MorrisWalsallPublished: Comments

The occupants of a stolen car have been arrested in Walsall, following a police pursuit.

The occupants decamped in Walsall.
Traffic cops spotted the "stolen and cloned" Peugeot in Great Barr, and chased the vehicle.

Officers said the occupants of the Peugeot "decamped after going off-road in Walsall."

Police dogs, drone operators and police air units were then deployed to find the suspects.

They were "quickly found hiding in a shed" and arrested.

Officers from West Midlands Traffic Unit published a photograph of the vehicle in question at 6:50am this morning.

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

