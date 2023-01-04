Dogs, drones and police air units involved as occupants flee stolen car in Walsall and hide in shed

Traffic cops spotted the "stolen and cloned" Peugeot in Great Barr, and chased the vehicle.
Officers said the occupants of the Peugeot "decamped after going off-road in Walsall."
Police dogs, drone operators and police air units were then deployed to find the suspects.
They were "quickly found hiding in a shed" and arrested.
Officers from West Midlands Traffic Unit published a photograph of the vehicle in question at 6:50am this morning.
Us & @CMPG pursued this stolen and cloned Peugeot after we spotted it in Great Barr. The occupants decamped after going off road in Walsall but were quickly found hiding in a shed with the help of @NPASMidlands, @dronesWMP and @WMPDogs before being arrested. 🚗 🚔 🚁🐕 pic.twitter.com/FtJO1KPRht— WMP Traffic (@Trafficwmp) January 4, 2023