Black Country Ales buys closed Walsall pub with refurbishment under way

The Swan on Pelsall Road. Image: Google

The Swan in Pelsall Road, between Pelsall and Brownhills is now undergoing a major refurbishment expected to last two months.

Work began on the pub, which dates back to 1809, just after Christmas.

Kingswinford-based BCA's managing director Angus McMeeking said the work would cost six figures.

The pub is a past pub of the year for the Walsall branch of the Campaign for Real Ale.

Mr McMeeking said it was a pub that BCA had admired for a while.

It will be the 48th pub in the BCA chain following the opening of The Old Bush Revived in Powke Lane, Blackheath, just before Christmas.

The Swan has been closed since the end of October.