Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Black Country Ales buys closed Walsall pub with refurbishment under way

By John CorserWalsallPublished:

Black Country Ales has completed the purchase of another pub in the Walsall area.

The Swan on Pelsall Road. Image: Google
The Swan on Pelsall Road. Image: Google

The Swan in Pelsall Road, between Pelsall and Brownhills is now undergoing a major refurbishment expected to last two months.

Work began on the pub, which dates back to 1809, just after Christmas.

Kingswinford-based BCA's managing director Angus McMeeking said the work would cost six figures.

The pub is a past pub of the year for the Walsall branch of the Campaign for Real Ale.

Mr McMeeking said it was a pub that BCA had admired for a while.

It will be the 48th pub in the BCA chain following the opening of The Old Bush Revived in Powke Lane, Blackheath, just before Christmas.

The Swan has been closed since the end of October.

BCA is seeking managers for the pub and can be contacted by e mail at recruitment@blackcountryales.co.uk

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Brownhills
Pelsall
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News