Drivers are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys, while repairs are carried out.

Several lanes were closed early in the morning following the multi-vehicle collision on the M6 northbound between Junction 9 and 10 near Walsall.

As of 7:51am, lane 4 was closed while repairs were carried out to the central reservation barrier, which was damaged in the incident.

Lane 1 was also closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles.