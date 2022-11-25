Appeal to find four men wanted in connection with burglary of Walsall food business

The men were seen forcing their way into Love Joes building on an industrial estate overnight on October 29 to October 30.
They searched the offices and attacked the safe, stealing petty cash from inside.
A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "We know their faces are hidden or masked, but we’re hoping people may recognise them from clothing, or may have seen them in the area."
Anyone who has any information should contact the force via live chat on their website, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 20/920953/22.