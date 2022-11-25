Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Appeal to find four men wanted in connection with burglary of Walsall food business

By Thomas ParkesWalsallPublished: Last Updated:

An appeal has been launched to track down four men who broke into a Walsall food business and stole cash.

The four men. Photo: West Midlands Police
The four men. Photo: West Midlands Police

The men were seen forcing their way into Love Joes building on an industrial estate overnight on October 29 to October 30.

They searched the offices and attacked the safe, stealing petty cash from inside.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "We know their faces are hidden or masked, but we’re hoping people may recognise them from clothing, or may have seen them in the area."

Anyone who has any information should contact the force via live chat on their website, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 20/920953/22.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News