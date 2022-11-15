Walsall head coach Michael Flynn invites lifelong fan, 92, to matchday box

Doreen said she was absolutely over the moon

Doreen Ison, 92, is a resident at Parklands Court care home, with Michael Flynn's first visit organised by care assistant Anna Harmison.

In the first visit on October 4, Doreen was shocked and over the moon that Flynn took the time to see her.

But the club went one step further, visiting for a second time to give Doreen a signed shirt and to invite her to watch a home game in December.

Doreen was presented with a signed shirt

Doreen said: "I thought it was so lovely for him to come and see me, it was such a shock and surprise.

"On Wednesday morning when Anna showed me the video of him dedicating the team's win against Northampton Town F.C to the fans, especially me, I did cry. It was such a lovely thing for him to do.

"The visit has brought back some good memories from when I used to have a season ticket and meet old and new friends at matches."

Doreen first visited in the early 2000s with her friend Malcolm, who had been going since he was 12 in the old football ground.

She never had any children and previously worked as a practice manager for a dentist in Bloxwich, before moving to other surgeries.

One of her favourite players was James Baxendale, whose grandmother she would often chat with at games.

She recalls going to many away games too, where she enjoyed the sense of community.

Doreen also recalls fans trying to score a goal from the furthest distance at half-time, something she wishes she could have had a go at.