Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Locals invited to free Walsall church Christmas fair

By Nathan RoweWalsallPublished: Comments

People have been invited to a Christmas fair being held at a church in Walsall.

Christmas fair, Rushall, Walsall. Pictured left, Caroline Green and Joan Wright
Christmas fair, Rushall, Walsall. Pictured left, Caroline Green and Joan Wright

The fair will be held at Rushall Parish Church on Leigh Road on November 19, starting at 11am.

The church holds the fair annually, and all the usual stalls can be expected, including cakes and handicrafts.

Churchwarden Bob Barnard said: "We usually have a great turnout for the fair and we are hoping for that again this year.

"All the usual stores will be there and we hope people will come and take advance of the bargains.

"There will also be games of chance like tombola and all money raised will go towards the church.

"We are shortly to embark on a restoration project to make the west end of the church watertight."

The fair will also see the sale of clothing, Christmas gifts, plants, jewellery, sweets and treats.

Light refreshments in the form of bacon and sausage sandwiches will also be available – admission is free.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News