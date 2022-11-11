Locals invited to free Walsall church Christmas fair

Christmas fair, Rushall, Walsall. Pictured left, Caroline Green and Joan Wright

The fair will be held at Rushall Parish Church on Leigh Road on November 19, starting at 11am.

The church holds the fair annually, and all the usual stalls can be expected, including cakes and handicrafts.

Churchwarden Bob Barnard said: "We usually have a great turnout for the fair and we are hoping for that again this year.

"All the usual stores will be there and we hope people will come and take advance of the bargains.

"There will also be games of chance like tombola and all money raised will go towards the church.

"We are shortly to embark on a restoration project to make the west end of the church watertight."

The fair will also see the sale of clothing, Christmas gifts, plants, jewellery, sweets and treats.