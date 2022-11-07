Notification Settings

Images released of two men wanted in connection with Walsall robbery

By Nathan RoweWalsallPublished:

Police are appealing for information after a man was pushed to the floor and robbed in Walsall.

Police wish to speak with these men
Police wish to speak with these men

Images of two men have been released who police wish to speak with in connection to the incident which took place on October 1.

At around 4.10am the man was walking down Darwell Street, when he was approached by two men and pushed to the floor. His gold bracelet was also stolen.

A spokesperson for Walsall Police said: "If you recognise either of the men in the CCTV or you have any information, please get in touch via Live Chat quoting 20/846375/22.

"Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Tell them what you know, not who you are."

It comes after a man in his 30s was left needing reconstructive surgery following an attack on the same street in August.

