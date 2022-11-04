Uber users in certain areas can now book with local taxi firms through app

Uber Stock

The popular taxi service has extended its Local Cab to the areas with immediate effect, enabling passengers to book trips with an additional local operator.

Anyone opening the Uber app in these areas can select the Local Cab option and book directly with local operators, with all subsequent customer support provided by them.

The operator involved in the latest launch of Local Cab in Walsall, Lichfield and Cannock is Brownhills Cars, following on from a previous launch with Willenhall-based 247 Cars in April 2022.

Amer Riaz, Director at Brownhills Cars, said: "We look forward to making Local Cab available to more people across Walsall, Lichfield and Cannock.

"We feel that now, more than ever, a product like Local Cab is needed – with demand for taxis continuing to rise and passengers in need of more options."

Andrew Brem, General Manager at Uber UK added: "Walsall, Lichfield and Cannock are among a growing number of towns and cities in England where riders can access both UberX and Local Cab in the same app.