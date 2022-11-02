Bedroom and hallway '100 per cent damaged' in blaze at derelict nursing home

The disused care home in Slaney Road caught fire on Tuesday evening

Four crews - made up of firefighters from Walsall, Wednesbury and Willenhall - were called to the blaze in Slaney Road, Pleck, just before 9pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said one ground-floor bedroom was "100 per cent" damaged by the blaze, as was the ground-floor hallway.

Crews had the fire extinguished by 10.30pm with no injuries reported.

The spokesman added that the cause is "still being investigated" and the matter had been "handed over to the police".

West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.

It's not the first time a fire has started at the site this year.

In June more than 30 firefighters successfully extinguished a "severe blaze" at the disused home which was found in the rear of the building's ground floor.