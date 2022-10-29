Search is on for Walsall Co-op raid suspects after staff members threatened

High Street, Bloxwich - Google Maps

Police believe two men entered the Co-operative Travel store on High Street, Bloxwich, at around 9.40am yesterday.

Staff were threatened by the men before cash was taken from the store – they then headed away from the scene towards Victoria Avenue.

Nobody was injured at the store, which closed for the rest of Friday with staff left shaken by the ordeal.

Police inquiries are now taking place in the area, with CCTV footage of the incident being reviewed.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating a robbery at Co-Operative Travel in High Street, Bloxwich, at about 9.40am on Friday.

"We understand two men threatened staff before taking a quantity of cash and heading away along Victoria Avenue.

"Thankfully no one was injured and officers are carrying out house-to-house enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage from the area as enquiries continue.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or call 101, quoting investigation 20/913877/22.