Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Search is on for Walsall Co-op raid suspects after staff members threatened

By Nathan RoweWalsallPublished: Last Updated:

Co-op staff have been left shaken after being threatened by two men during a raid in Walsall.

High Street, Bloxwich - Google Maps
High Street, Bloxwich - Google Maps

Police believe two men entered the Co-operative Travel store on High Street, Bloxwich, at around 9.40am yesterday.

Staff were threatened by the men before cash was taken from the store – they then headed away from the scene towards Victoria Avenue.

Nobody was injured at the store, which closed for the rest of Friday with staff left shaken by the ordeal.

Police inquiries are now taking place in the area, with CCTV footage of the incident being reviewed.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating a robbery at Co-Operative Travel in High Street, Bloxwich, at about 9.40am on Friday.

"We understand two men threatened staff before taking a quantity of cash and heading away along Victoria Avenue.

"Thankfully no one was injured and officers are carrying out house-to-house enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage from the area as enquiries continue.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or call 101, quoting investigation 20/913877/22.

"Being a victim of crime is traumatic. If you feel you need help or support, Victim Support are there for you, on 0808 1689 111."

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News