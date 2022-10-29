Toe wrestling world champion from Walsall wants to go 'toe-to-toe' with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Ben Woodroffe has called out the former WWE superstar

While this may sound odd and aimless, The Rock actually entertained the idea of competing during a recent interview.

World Toe Wrestling Federation Men's World Champion Ben Woodroffe, of Walsall

When asked if it could be an avenue for his return to wrestling, the actor and former WWE star said: "Let's think about this, I have the opportunity to go back to WrestleMania or toe wrestling.

"We know it has to be toe wrestling, I need to become the toe wrestling champion."

🚨 YOU HEARD IT HERE FIRST 🚨@TheRock is returning to wrestling*!!!!!!!!!!!



*toe wrestling pic.twitter.com/Hot6gs3RvC — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) October 20, 2022

Toe wrestling recently hit the news when seventeen-time world champion, Alan "Nasty" Nash, stepped away from the sport.

The World Toe Wrestling Championships, which were created in the 1970s, take place annually in Ashbourne, Derbyshire.

Thirty-three-year-old Ben Woodroffe, the current world champion, is the man 'The Rock' will need to topple to take the illustrious trophy.

The Blakenall-based champ lives with his fiancée Ruby and works as a material controller for his day job.

He said: "I have been toe wrestling for 11 years now, it all started as where I am originally from, Derbyshire, hosts the world championship.

"I remember as a kid I was not the most athletic person in the world, but thought 'I could be good at this'.

"I got myself up the ranks and this year, in September, I became world champion.

"Alan Nash was the world champion but I beat him, he had won it 17 times before, he is one of the most decorated people in British sport.

"The beauty of it is everyone can do it, there's no entry-level, you can walk in off the street and walk out as a world champion."

But don't be fooled into thinking the sport is a walk in the park, to take himself to the next level. Ben had his toenails surgically removed five years ago.

After hearing The Rock tease a potential appearance on the toedium, Ben has said he would jump at the chance to put the sport into the spotlight.

There was an event held on Capital Radio Breakfast where Roman Kemp and Chris Stark had Dwayne Johnson on.

"He said he would come out of retirement to compete, so I would like to call him out.

"It is a worldwide sport, with competitions in China, Pakistan and India.

"It is not as well-known as football, but it is part of the eccentricity of Great Britain and gives anybody a chance to become a world champion.

"I would welcome the opportunity to go toe to toe with The Rock."