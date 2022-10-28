Notification Settings

Police 'concerned' for man, 33, who went missing from Wolverhampton last weekend

By Mark MorrisWalsallPublished:

Wolverhampton and Walsall Police are appealing for help in finding a man who went missing last weekend.

Wolverhampton Police issued the appeal on Thusday night.
Officers say 33-year-old Jamie was last seen in the Aldridge area in the early hours of Saturday morning

They say they are "concerned for him."

An image has been released of Jamie and he is described as being 5 foot 8 inches tall.

Wolverhampton Police issued the appeal on social media at 9:42pm on Thursday night.

Walsall Police also Tweeted the appeal.

Anyone who can help is being asked to contact officers via Live Chat, quoting PID: 416384.

Mark Morris

