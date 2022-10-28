Police 'concerned' for man, 33, who went missing from Wolverhampton last weekend

Officers say 33-year-old Jamie was last seen in the Aldridge area in the early hours of Saturday morning
They say they are "concerned for him."
An image has been released of Jamie and he is described as being 5 foot 8 inches tall.
Wolverhampton Police issued the appeal on social media at 9:42pm on Thursday night.
Walsall Police also Tweeted the appeal.
Anyone who can help is being asked to contact officers via Live Chat, quoting PID: 416384.
#MISSING | Can you help us find Jamie who has gone #missing from #Wolverhampton.— Wolverhampton Police (@WolvesPolice) October 27, 2022
The 33-year-old was last seen in the #Aldridge area during the early hours of Saturday and we're concerned for him.
Jamie is 5ft 8ins tall. You can contact us via Live Chat and quote PID: 416384. pic.twitter.com/9gA5fyB2ZO