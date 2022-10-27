Notification Settings

Walsall McDonald's to be closed for a month

By Nathan RoweWalsallPublished: Comments

A McDonald's in Rushall will be closed for more than a month to allow for refurbishment work.

Lichfield Rd - Google Maps
The restaurant on Daw End Lane has closed its doors, and will not reopen until November 30.

Works aim to refurbish the building, improving the experience of customers and workers at the franchise.

A restaurant in Wisemore opposite Walsall College and Tesco Extra will now be the closest alternative for customers.

Doug Wright MBE DL, local McDonald’s franchisee, said: "I’m excited that my restaurant in Walsall is currently undergoing refurbishment works which will improve the experience of our customers and my team.

"I look forward to welcoming customers, old and new, to see the new restaurant design from 11am on Wednesday 30th November."

Mr Wright opened a new franchise at the Littleton Centre in February 2019 which created 110 jobs in the local community.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

