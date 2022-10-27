Walsall McDonald's to be closed for a month

Lichfield Rd - Google Maps

The restaurant on Daw End Lane has closed its doors, and will not reopen until November 30.

Works aim to refurbish the building, improving the experience of customers and workers at the franchise.

A restaurant in Wisemore opposite Walsall College and Tesco Extra will now be the closest alternative for customers.

Doug Wright MBE DL, local McDonald’s franchisee, said: "I’m excited that my restaurant in Walsall is currently undergoing refurbishment works which will improve the experience of our customers and my team.

"I look forward to welcoming customers, old and new, to see the new restaurant design from 11am on Wednesday 30th November."