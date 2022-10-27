Drone thermal camera helps find vulnerable missing person in Walsall

A screenshot of the footage

West Midlands Police Drone Team utilised thermal imagery to find the person in Walsall.

Due to work of the team, the person was found safe and is now in the care of their loved ones.

Another busy night for us, just finished helping @WalsallPolice locate a vulnerable missing person in a park using the thermal camera. Guided @ResponseWMP in. Now with family and medical staff getting the right care. #dronesforgood ^GS2 pic.twitter.com/StzBUH6tlT — WMP Eye in the Sky (@dronesWMP) October 27, 2022

Video footage of the rescue was shared on Twitter which showed how the drone supported the Force Response Team.

A message shared on social media said: "Another busy night for us, just finished helping Walsall Police locate a vulnerable missing person in a park using the thermal camera.