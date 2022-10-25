Police appeal for information over missing 16-year-old girl

The teenage girl, whose name has been given as simply Rebeca, is missing from her home in Birmingham and has links to both Walsall and Cannock.
She was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black coat and trainers.
A spokesperson said: "If you know where she is, call 999, quoting PID 425563."
