M6 crash in fog causes three-mile queues and leaving barrier in need of repairs

Traffic on the M6 between Junctions 10A and 10. Photo: National Highways

Traffic was stopped, with up to three miles of congestion, after a collision involving several vehicles on the southbound carriageway between Junctions 10A for the M54 and Junction 10 for Wolverhampton in fog at around 7.30am on Sunday.

Officers from National Highways were called to the scene to help recovery the vehicles involved and repair damage to the central reservation barrier.

Traffic was slowly released as the work went on, with two lanes opened an hour after the incident and a further lane opened around 8.54am.

A spokesman for National Highways West Midlands said at the time of the collision: "Traffic has been stopped on the M6 southbound between J10A (M54) and J10 (Wolverhampton) following a multi vehicle collision, with reports of central reservation barrier damage.

"Please expect delays, we'll keep you updated."

A further message at 7.54am read: "If you're heading M6 southbound, please be aware there is just over two miles of congestion on approach to the incident between J10A (M54) and J10 (Wolverhampton).

"Traffic remains held whilst we clear the collision. Please add an extra 30 minutes travel time."

As work continued, lanes were reopened and traffic released from the scene.

The final message by National Highways at 9.42am read: "One lane remains closed on the M6 southbound between J10A (M54) and J10 (Wolverhampton) for emergency central reservation barrier repairs, following the earlier collision.