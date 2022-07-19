Family tribute to 'adorable' five-year-old after Walsall bin lorry tragedy

Flowers at the scene

Abdul Ahad Haroon was fatally injured during the incident in West Bromwich Road near the junction with Broadway, in Fullbrook, on Sunday morning.

The collision happened near the former Fullbrook pub just yards from his home at about 10am.

Abdul's aunt Bushra Javed, of Leeds, said: "Abdul was adorable and would light up the room. He was very outgoing. He had a premature birth and was a very clever boy.

"He learned to ride his bike without stabilisers when he was aged three.

"His mother Shamila and dad Haroon are heartbroken and we are all in shock over what's happened.

"I'm their sister-in-law. We just can't believe it. They travelled to Yorkshire to spend Eid with me and my children just week before last. We were all together. We went to Skipton and had a barbecue which Abdul loved.

"Now he's gone."

Mrs Javed said Abdul's funeral held on Monday was also attended by 15 members of staff from Palfrey Infant School.

Head at the Bescot Street school Alison Walsh said: "Abdul had an infectious personality who was forever smiling and would love to talk about his adventures.

"He was articulate, kind and caring and enjoyed nothing more than playing and learning with his friends.

"The staff and children at Palfrey Infant School will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family at this time."

Abdul was laid to rest at Willenhall Lawn Cemetery following the service held at Masjid Abu Bakr mosque, in Wednesbury Road, on Monday.

Specialist officers from West Midlands Police are supporting his family and are appealing for information and any dash cam footage from the area at the time.

The driver of the bin lorry has been helping with the inquiries.